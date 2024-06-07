Dr. Phil believes Trump will heed advice to not seek revenge: "That is not the right way to go"

Television counselor and personality, Dr. Phil McGraw thinks he has gotten through to Donald Trump.

Following Trumps conviction on all 34 felony charges in the New York hush money trial, the former president escalated threats against his political rivals, stating that "revenge can be justified” in an interview with McGraw. The host of "Dr. Phil," went on CNN to address his interview with Trump, saying to journalist Abby Phillip, that he is "sympathetic to what Trump has gone through in this particular trial because it was not proper due process for him."

Moreover, Phillip asked McGraw if he thought that Trump would actually seek revenge on any of his political enemies.

"Certainly that's a big issue. I lean strongly into the position — look this is not going to help this country if you get into a position of power and your agenda is one of revenge, retribution — America picks up the tab for that . . . In the meantime, what about America?"

Then Phillip highlighted that Trump said on Thursday that he would indict any Congressional Jan. 6 committee members if elected.

“I actually don’t think he will,” McGraw responded. “This is something that I think he’s had in his mind that there’s only one way to go, and that’s to get even. And I think I really made some headway with him that that is not the way to go.”

He continued, "I am going to relentlessly try and get him to not do that."