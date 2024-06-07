Pelosi says Netanyahu shouldn't address Congress: "I feel very sad that he has been invited"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been accused of violating international law and prolonging the war in Gaza for political gain, will address Congress during a joint session next month. But former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., says it was a mistake to invite him in the first place.

In an interview with CNN anchor Dana Bash on Friday, Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would “absolutely not” have invited him to talk at the U.S. Capitol if she were still speaker.

Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, two Republicans responsible for extending the invitation, released a statement Thursday announcing that the “bipartisan, bicameral meeting symbolizes the U.S. and Israel’s enduring relationship.”

“I think this is wrong,” Pelosi told Bash. “ Frankly, I didn’t approve of him being invited last time,” she added when the prime minister criticized President Obama’s “masterful” work on a nuclear agreement with Iran.

“I feel very sad that he has been invited,” she told Bash but with a dash of optimism added, “But who knows by then, will he still be prime minister?” Pelosi's comments reflect widespread frustration with Netanyahu among Democrats, including President Joe Biden, over this stated determination to continue the war no matter the humanitarian cost.

“I wish he’d be a statesman and do what is right for Israel,” Pelosi said. She expressed her overall support for Israel after the Hamas attack on Oct. 7 and conveyed her sympathies for the hostages and the people of Gaza, adding that Netanyahu has been standing in the way of help for the people of Gaza for far too long.

In an April interview with an Irish public broadcaster Raidió Teilifís Éireann, during a visit to Ireland, Pelosi expressed a similar sentiment. She said then that while Israel has a right to protect itself, "We reject the policy and the practice of Netanyahu. Terrible. What could be worse than what he has done in response?”

She urged him to accept responsibility for the security failures that led to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, which killed hundreds of Israeli civilians.

"His intelligence person resigned — he should resign," Pelosi said. :He's ultimately responsible."