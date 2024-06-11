"Yes, I'm worried": Rachel Maddow thinks Trump's "massive camps" may not just be for migrants

Rachel Maddow did not mince words in an interview with CNN's Oliver Darcy about Donald Trump aiming to seek revenge on his political opponents — suggesting she could be one of the people targeted.

"Are you worried that you could be a target?" Darcy asked Maddow as Trump continues to threaten to retaliate against critics like Maddow.

Maddow responded that she is "worried about the country broadly if we put someone in power who is openly avowing that he plans to build camps to hold millions of people, and to 'root out' what he’s described in subhuman terms as his 'enemy from within.'"

She continued: "He’s not joking when he says this stuff, and we’ve seen what happens when people take power proclaiming that kind of agenda."

Moreover, Maddow noted a complacency people have that Trump "only intends to go after individual people he has already singled out. Do you really think he plans to stop at well-known liberals?"

The MSNBC host added, “For that matter, what convinces you that these massive camps he’s planning are only for migrants? So, yes, I’m worried about me — but only as much as I’m worried about all of us.”