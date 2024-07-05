Danny Trejo involved in Fourth of July fight sparked by thrown water balloon

Danny Trejo was involved in a brawl that took place at a Fourth of July parade in Los Angeles' Sunland-Tujunga neighborhood on Thursday.

The incident, which was captured on video and posted to social media, shows Trejo exiting a convertible he was driving after a individual threw a water balloon at him. The actor appears to disembark from the car before approaching a man and throwing a punch at him, per KTLA5. The man retaliated, and a struggled ensued, leading Trejo to be restrained by other paradegoers.

Trejo told TMZ that the attack was unprovoked, calling it "childish" and slamming the people who started it as "cowards." Law enforcement told the outlet that the skirmish had effectively dispersed by the time officers arrived on scene, so no arrests were made.

Trejo, known for his roles in films like "Machete," "From Dusk Til Dawn" and "Anaconda," was formerly incarcerated before pursuing acting later in life.