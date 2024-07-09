"He is not leaving this race": AOC professes support for Joe Biden

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., stated her unwavering support for Biden's presidential candidacy on Monday amid calls from some of her colleagues for the Democratic nominee to step aside.

“The matter is closed. He had reiterated that this morning. He has reiterated that to the public. Joe Biden is our nominee. He is not leaving this race. He is in this race and I support him,” Ocasio-Cortez told reporters on Capitol Hill after speaking with the president.

The progressive lawmaker stressed the importance of focusing on “what it takes to win” in November’s presidential election and tackling issues that will help Biden beat Trump, such as Medicare, Social Security and rent relief.

“And if we can do that and our work on student loans, secure a cease-fire, and bring those dollars back into investing in public policy, then that's how we win in November,” she said.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who is also part of the progressive "Squad," likewise shared her support for Biden, Bloomberg reported.

“Outside of a few outliers, I think everybody’s supporting the president,” she claimed.

The comes after several House Democrats publicly called on the president to withdraw from the 2024 presidential election. Rep. Lloyd Doggett became the first Democrat to publicly state that Biden should step down on July 1, triggering other Democrats to express doubts about his his viability on a House Leadership call Sunday.

On Monday, Biden told congressional Democrats in letter that it is too late to replace him as a candidate and he is “firmly committed” to beating Donald Trump in November.