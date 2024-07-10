George Stephanopoulos caught saying Biden can't serve "four more years" days after interview

Less than a week after interviewing President Joe Biden about his viability as a candidate, ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos was caught on camera saying he doesn’t think the president is fit to serve another four year term.

Stephanopoulos was walking on 5th Avenue when a pedestrian approached him, according to a video obtained by TMZ.

“What do you think, do you think Biden should step down? You’ve talked to him more than anybody else has lately. And you can be honest,” the pedestrian said to Stephanopoulos.

Though his response is slightly muffled and caught off-camera, Stephanopoulos responded: “I don’t think he can serve four more years.”

In a statement on Tuesday, Stephanopoulos acknowledged making the remark. “Earlier today I responded to a question from a passerby. I shouldn’t have,” he said, The Washington Post reported.

A spokesperson for ABC told the Post that Stephanopoulos “expressed his own point of view and not the position of ABC News.”

Biden’s interview with Stephanopoulos on Friday was considered to be a “make-or-break” event to prove to skeptics he is fit to run for president after his disastrous debate performance last June. In the interview, Biden, who was at times incoherent, asserted that he will not withdraw as the Democratic candidate and that only the “Lord Almighty” could make him do so.