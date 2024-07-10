Jim Jordan worries dozens of members may leave en masse over House Freedom Caucus civil war

A dramatic divide is erupting in the far-right House Freedom Caucus after the group voted to oust a third member in the span of a year.

The ejection of Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, was led by allies of Chairman Bob Good, R-Va., Politico reported. Good recently lost a primary election for his district in Virginia – the only congressional Republican to do so – and Davidson openly backed Good’s challenger, the Trump-ensorsed John McGuire.

Good’s allies believed Davidson’s endorsement of McGuire violated rules against publicly attacking a fellow member and merited his removal from the group, Axios reported. Caucus members voted to oust Davidson 16-13, but the vote occurred when some of Davidson’s allies weren’t present.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Politico he disagreed with the decision and acknowledged that it could lead to resignations among the group’s members.

“I voted against it and spoke against it. … I’ve always been opposed to that,” Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Politico.

One member has already left. Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, resigned immediately after Davidson’s ousting.

According to caucus bylaws, members usually only fall out of good standing if they miss meetings or don’t pay their dues. Davidson didn’t have issues with either.

Historically, the caucus has been tight-lipped when it comes to speaking on internal matters, but the increasing division between old and new members who joined during and post-Trump has led to some to begin speaking out publicly, according to Politico.

In October, the decision to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy caused a major divide in the caucus. Earlier this year, the group voted to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., over her feud with fellow member Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo. The group also split over whether to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson.

"Back stabbing Bob Good and the Never Trump freedom caucus members are the problem. They have destroyed the freedom caucus and have made it ineffective," Greene posted on X after Davidson’s removal.

Good, who has publicly stated he will request a recount in his primary election, will likely step down as speaker once his loss is formalized, sources told Axios.