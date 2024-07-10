Stephen King: Biden should bow out "in the interests of the America he so clearly loves"

Acclaimed horror writer Stephen King has joined a number of other high-profile Democrats in asking President Joe Biden to bow out of the presidential race against Donald Trump.

The "Shining" and "It" author on Monday took to X/Twitter to share his thoughts, writing, "Joe Biden has been a fine president, but it’s time for him — in the interests of the America he so clearly loves — to announce he will not run for re-election.”

King's remarks follow Biden's widely panned June 27 debate, in which he appeared to suffer from a series of age-related gaffes. Since then, his ability to not only defeat Trump but also lead the country successfully for another presidential term has fallen under question.

Despite being heavily scrutinized across media platforms since the debate, the president affirmed that he intends to continue his campaign. Speaking to ABC's George Stephanopoulos last week during a prime-time interview, Biden argued, “I don’t think there’s anybody more qualified to be president or win this race, than me.” He chalked up his “bad night” at the debate to being "exhausted," adding that he would only drop out of the race if "the Lord Almighty" instructed him to do so.