"We don't need you": Serena Williams roasts Harrison Butker to his face at the ESPY awards

Tennis legend Serena Williams took Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker to task at the 2024 ESPY Awards on Thursday about remarks the football player made during a commencement speech at Benedictine College in May.

During an onstage moment at the award show — which Serena shared with her sister Venus Williams and "Abbott Elementary" star Quinta Brunson — Venus encouraged listeners to "enjoy women's sports as you would any other sport because they are sports."

"Except you, Harrison Butker. We don't need you," Serena added, speaking directly to Butker, who was present at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood where the ceremony was being held. A surge in cheers and applause from the crowd met her comment.

"At all. Like ever," Brunson followed.

Butker — an openly conservative Catholic — drew criticism for his speech, in which he called Pride Month a "deadly sin" and embraced misogynistic views. “Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world," Butker said, speaking directly to Benedictine's female students, "but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world."