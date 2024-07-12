VP Harris shakes off protestor during event at historically Black high school

Kamala Harris, amidst campaign turmoil, as President Joe Biden faces calls to drop out of the race, stumped before Black voters at a North Carolina rally.

The event, held at James B. Dudley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina, was a chance for the vice president to champion the administration’s record in front of a key demographic in an emerging swing state.

But the event didn’t go without a hitch. Harris was interrupted at one point by a protest, disrupting her remarks.

The masked demonstrator, who can be made out mentioning Israel before crowds drowned her out with chants of “four more years,” was quickly removed from the event by security.

Harris brushed the protest off, riffing on the crowd’s cheers with “Four more years, that’s what we’re looking forward to.”

Harris and Biden have faced extensive criticism from pro-Palestinian activists, who say their administration has done too little to combat Israel’s killing of over 40,000 Palestinians in its military campaign against Hamas.

Biden, who has angled for a ceasefire between the parties unsuccessfully, has stopped short of pausing many weapons shipments to Israel amidst charges that Israel is perpetrating genocide in the International Criminal Court.

Harris, who spoke at length about the pair’s record on medical care and gun control, boosted her running mate, pushing back on chatter that he may not be able to handle a second term after his lackluster debate performance.

“He is a fighter,” Harris said about Biden. “He is the first to say, ‘When you get knocked down, you get back up.’”