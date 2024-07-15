50 Cent may appear at RNC after memeing Trump shooting with song “Many Men (Wish Death)”

50 Cent is in talks to make an appearance at the Republican National Convention even after memeing the assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump.

After the rapper spent the weekend posting jokes about Saturday's shooting incident at a Pennsylvania Trump rally, convention officials are saying that the hip-hop mogul is set "to appear in Milwaukee during the GOP convention, according to a person familiar," CNN journalist Kate Sullivan reported.

On Saturday, 50 Cent posted his song “Many Men (Wish Death)” with the now widely circulated photo of Trump being protected by the Secret Service during the shooting. He captioned the tweet, “I know the vibes. We all in trouble now!”

Following this post, which has now been deleted, the rapper also tweeted a photoshopped version of his cover art from his album "Get Rich or Die Tryin." The album cover featured Trump's head on the rapper's body. 50 Cent said in the caption, "Trump gets shot and now I'm trending."

Recently, 50 Cent has cozied up to Republican politicians. In June, he was flamed by the internet for taking a picture with the controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert, who was kicked out of a musical last September for “causing a disturbance” for allegedly getting intimate during the show.

"All you seem to care about is Lauren what did she do in a dark theater that hasn’t been done, my God. Hey I don’t have chlamydia by the way. LOL,” the rapper said of the situation.