"Just the first step": Trump praises Judge Cannon ruling that throws out classified documents case

Donald Trump is welcoming the dismissal of his classified documents case as “just the first step,” insisting all efforts to hold him legally accountable be dropped in the name of unity.

“As me move forward in Uniting our Nation after the horrific events on Saturday, this dismissal of the Lawless Indictment in Florida should be just the first step, followed quickly by the dismissal of ALL the Witch Hunts — The January 6th Hoax in Washington, D.C., the Manhattan D.A.’s Zombie Case, the New York A.G. Scam, Fake Claims about a woman I never met (a decades old photo in a line with her then husband does not count), and the Georgia “Perfect” Phone Call charges,” the former president wrote on his website, Truth Social.

Trump went on to call the cases against him “political attacks,” baselessly insisting they were all products of Democrats manipulating the legal system.

“The Democrat Justice Department coordinated ALL of these Political Attacks, which are an Election Interference conspiracy against Joe Biden’s Political Opponent, ME," he wrote. "Let us come together to END all Weaponization of our Justice System, and Make America Great Again!”

Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, dismissed the classified documents case against Trump on Monday, ruling that the appointment and funding of special counsel Jack Smith was unconstitutional.

Trump was indicted last year for retaining national security documents in his Mar-a-lago residence after his presidential term ended.