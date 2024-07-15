Marjorie Taylor Greene blames "evil" Democrats for shooting by registered Republican

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is being criticized for her divisive messages following the attempted assassination of Donald Trump on Saturday.

In a series of posts on X, Greene attacked Democrats and said the country is in "a battle between good and evil." She also wrote that the Democratic Party tried to "murder President Trump,” despite the fact that the bullets fired at the former president were shot by a registered Republican.

“The Democrats are the party of pedophiles, murdering the innocent unborn, violence, and bloody, meaningless, endless wars,” she added.

Greene’s message came after House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., urged Americans to tone things down following Saturday’s shooting, even as he focused on Democrats' warnings about the threat Trump poses to democracy.

“We’ve got to turn the rhetoric down," Johnson said. "We’ve got to turn the temperature down in this country.”

President Joe Biden has also called for the calming of political division in the country, telling Americans to “lower the temperature in our politics” in a message from the Oval Office on Sunday.

Despite this, Greene fanned the flames.

“They want to lock up their political opponents, and terrorize innocent Americans who would tell the truth about it. The Democrat party is flat out evil, and yesterday they tried to murder President Trump,” she wrote.

Critics on X urged Greene to “cool down” her language, calling it “reprehensible” and “encouraging violence.”

“Your rhetoric is REPREHENSIBLE. Sit down,” one X user replied .