"This is where I belong”: Amber Rose at the RNC, denouncing "left-wing propaganda" about Trump

Amber Rose solidified her MAGA status at the Republican National Convention with a speech that denounced her former beliefs, saying, "I believed the left-wing propaganda that Donald Trump was a racist.”

On the first evening of the RNC, Rose clarified her newfound support for former president Donald Trump,

Rose said on stage, “I’m here tonight to tell you, no matter your political background, that the best chance we have to give our babies a better life is to elect Donald Trump president of the United States."

The musician and model, known for her high-profile relationship with Kanye West and later marriage to rapper Wiz Khalifa, formerly denounced Trump in 2016 in his first bid for president. In an interview with The Cut, Rose said, "He’s a f***ing idiot. He’s just such an idiot. He’s so weird. I really hope he’s not president." She even threatened to move to Canada in an interview with the Daily Mail.

However, Rose's political stance has changed since then, and she noted that during her RNC speech.

She said, “I’m no politician and I don’t wanna be, but I do care about the truth, and the truth is that the media has lied to us about Donald Trump. I know this because for a long time, I believed those lies.”

But things shifted for Rose when she started listening to his rallies and meeting fellow Trump supporters.

Rose continued, “I realized Donald Trump and his supporters don’t care if you’re Black, white, gay or straight. It’s all love. And that’s when it hit me: These are my people. This is where I belong.”