Leaked video: Trump caught trying to recruit RFK Jr. by echoing his vaccine conspiracy theories

A video leaked on X shows a phone conversation between Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Donald Trump in which the GOP nominee expressed his shared concerns regarding vaccines.

RFK Jr.’s son posted and later deleted the video in which Trump appears to repeat his old claims that childhood vaccines can be dangerous to babies, a belief that, in addition to being false, falls directly in line with RFK Jr.’s conspiracy theory that such vaccines can lead to autism, Axios reported.

Trump told Kennedy that he would “love” for him to “do something" with his campaign because “it would be so good for you and so big for you."

"Something's wrong with that whole system. And it's the doctors, you find," Trump told Kennedy regarding the vaccines.

Expressing his concerns specifically for infants, Trump continued: “When you feed a baby, Bobby, a vaccination that is like 38 different vaccines, and it looks like it's meant for a horse, not a you know 10 pound or 20 pound baby,”

He added: "And then you see the baby all of a sudden starting to change radically. I've seen it too many times. And then you hear that it doesn't have an impact."

Trump had met with Kennedy on Monday, just a couple of days after his attempted assassination to seek out an endorsement from the independent candidate, Politico reported, though Kennedy’s campaign denied he would leave the race.

"We're going to win," Trump told the independent presidential candiate during the phone call.

After the video was made public, RFK Jr. took to X to apologize to the former president.

"When President Trump called me I was taping with an in-house videographer," he wrote. "I should have ordered the videographer to stop recording immediately. I am mortified that this was posted. I apologize to the president."