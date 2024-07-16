"No longer the party of Lincoln": Liz Cheney says Trump and JD Vance threaten the Constitution

Former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., warned Tuesday that Trump running mate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, will help the former president “illegally seize power.”

"JD Vance has pledged he would do what Mike Pence wouldn’t - overturn an election and illegally seize power," Cheney, who lost her 2022 bid for reelection, posted on X. "He says the president can ignore the rulings of our courts. He would capitulate to Russia and sacrifice the freedom of our allies in Ukraine."

Cheney also shared a post from earlier noting that Vance had told an interviewer that, unlike former Vice President Pence, he would have blocked the certification of President Joe Biden's 2020 victory, as The Hill reported .

In a post in February , Cheney noted that Vance had also asserted that Donald Trump could simply ignore Supreme Court rulings. “Neither Trump nor Vance is fit to serve,” she wrote at the time, adding that following Vance's proposal would lead to “tyranny.”

Condemning the GOP pick for vice president, the former Wyoming representative wrote Tuesday: "The Trump GOP is no longer the party of Lincoln, Reagan or the Constitution."