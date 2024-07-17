"Shōgun" tops 2024 Emmy nominations, followed by record-breaking comedy nods for "The Bear"

"Shōgun" and "The Bear" both lead the way as the most Emmy-nominated shows in 2024, with "Shōgun" landing 25 nominations and "The Bear" smashing comedy nomination records with 23 nods.

"The Bear" rocked the television world with its fast-paced, anxiety-inducing dialogue, erratic characters and viral omelettes filled with crushed-up potato chips. Critical darling "Shōgun" made a splash for its adaptation of the 1975 James Clavell novel of the same name, which tells the tale of an Englishman who becomes a samurai in feudal Japan.

In a live telecast in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Chair of the Television Academy, Cris Abrego, Sheryl Lee Ralph from "Abbott Elementary" and Tony Hale from "Veep," announced this year's Emmy nominations.

These awards include nods for "Shōgun" lead actors Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai and "The Bear" actors Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

If it feels like the Emmys just happened not too long ago, you aren't the only one. Last year's industry-wide dual strike postponed the 2023 Emmys to January 2024. Abrego addressed the short timeframe on the livestream, "I know it may seem like we just celebrated the Emmys because we did. With a special ceremony honoring the 2022 and 2023 season in January this year."

This year the 2024 Emmys are set to air on ABC on Sunday, Sept. 15.

Here are the rest of the 2024 Emmy nominees:

Best drama "The Crown"

"Fallout"

"The Gilded Age"

"The Morning Show"

"Mr. & Mrs. Smith"

"Shōgun" "Slow Horses"

"3 Body Problem"

Comedy series "Abbott Elementary" "The Bear" "Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"Hacks"

"Only Murders in the Building" "Palm Royale" "Reservation Dogs"

"What We Do in the Shadows"

Limited series "Baby Reindeer" "Fargo"

"Lessons in Chemistry"

"Ripley"

"True Detective: Night Country"

Drama actor Idris Elba ("Hijack") Donald Glover ("Mr. & Mrs. Smith") Walton Goggins (“Fallout")

Gary Oldman (“Slow Horses")

Hiroyuki Sanada ("Shōgun")

Dominic West ("The Crown")

Drama actress Jennifer Aniston ("The Morning Show")

Carrie Coon ("The Gilded Age") Maya Erskine ("Mr. & Mrs. Smith")

Anna Sawai ("Shо̄gun")

Imelda Staunton ("The Crown") Reese Witherspoon ("The Morning Show")

Comedy actor Matt Berry ("What We Do in the Shadows") Larry David ("Curb Your Enthusiasm")

Steve Martin ("Only Murders in the Building")

Martin Short ("Only Murders in the Building")

Jeremy Allen White ("The Bear") D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai ("Reservation Dogs")

Comedy actress Quinta Brunson ("Abbott Elementary")

Ayo Edebiri ("The Bear") Selena Gomez ("Only Murders in the Building") Maya Rudolph ("Loot")

Jean Smart ("Hacks")

Kristen Wiig ("Palm Royale")

Limited actor Matt Bomer ("Fellow Travelers")

Richard Gadd ("Baby Reindeer")

Jon Hamm ("Fargo") Tom Hollander ("Feud: Capote vs. The Swans")

Andrew Scott ("Ripley")

Limited actress Jodie Foster ("True Detective: Night Country")

Nicole Kidman (“Expats")

Brie Larson ("Lessons in Chemistry")

Juno Temple ("Fargo")

Sofia Vergara ("Griselda")

Comedy supporting actor Lionel Boyce ("The Bear")

Paul W. Downs ("Hacks")

Ebon Moss-Bachrach ("The Bear") Paul Rudd ("Only Murders in The Building")

Tyler James Williams ("Abbott Elementary") Bowen Yang ("Saturday Night Live")

Comedy supporting actress Carol Burnett ("Palm Royale") Liza Colón-Zayas ("The Bear")

Hannah Einbinder ("Hacks")

Janelle James ("Abbott Elementary")

Sheryl Lee Ralph ("Abbott Elementary")

Meryl Streep ("Only Murders in the Building")

Drama supporting actor Tadanobu Asano ("Shо̄gun") Billy Crudup ("The Morning Show") Mark Duplass ("The Morning Show") Jon Hamm ("The Morning Show") Takehiro Hira ("Shōgun") Jack Lowden ("Slow Horses") Jonathan Pryce ("The Crown")

Drama supporting actress Christine Baranski ("The Gilded Age") Nicole Beharie ("The Morning Show")

Elizabeth Debicki ("The Crown")

Greta Lee ("The Morning Show")

Lesley Manville ("The Crown")

Karen Pittman ("The Morning Show")

Holland Taylor ("The Morning Show")

Limited supporting actor Jonathan Bailey ("Fellow Travelers")

Robert Downey Jr. ("The Sympathizer") Tom Goodman-Hill ("Baby Reindeer") John Hawkes ("True Detective: Night Country") Lamorne Morris ("Fargo") Lewis Pullman ("Lessons in Chemistry") Treat Williams ("Feud: Capote vs. the Swans")

Limited supporting actress Dakota Fanning (“Ripley”)

Lily Gladstone ("Under the Bridge")

Jessica Gunning ("Baby Reindeer") Aja Naomi King ("Lessons in Chemistry")

Diane Lane ("Feud: Capote vs. the Swans")

Nava Mau ("Baby Reindeer")

Kali Reis ("True Detective: Night Country")

Comedy guest actor Jon Bernthal ("The Bear") Matthew Broderick ("Only Murders in The Building")

Ryan Gosling ("Saturday Night Live")

Christopher MacDonald ("Hacks")

Bob Odenkirk ("The Bear")

Will Poulter ("The Bear")

Comedy guest actress Olivia Colman ("The Bear")

Jamie Lee Curtis ("The Bear") Kaitlin Olson ("Hacks")

Da'Vine Joy Randolph ("Only Murders in The Building")

Maya Rudolph ("Saturday Night Live")

Kristin Wiig ("Saturday Night Live")

Drama guest actor Néstor Carbonell ("Shōgun") Paul Dano ("Mr. & Mrs. Smith") Tracy Letts ("Winning Time: The Rise of The Lakers Dynasty")

Jonathan Pryce ("Slow Horses")

John Turturro ("Mr. & Mrs. Smith")

Drama guest actress Michaela Coel ("Mr. & Mrs. Smith") Claire Foy ("The Crown")

Marcia Gay Harden ("The Morning Show") Sarah Paulson ("Mr. & Mrs. Smith") Parker Posey ("Mr. & Mrs. Smith")

Talk series "The Daily Show"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" "Late Night with Seth Meyers"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

Scripted variety series "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

"Saturday Night Live"

Reality competition program "The Amazing Race"

"RuPaul’s Drag Race" "Top Chef" "The Traitors” "The Voice"

Documentary series "Beckham"

"The Jinx – Part Two" "STAX: Soulsville U.S.A" "Telemarketers"

"Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of TV"

Documentary special "Albert Brooks: Defending My Life" "Girls State"

"The Greatest Night in Pop" "Jim Henson Idea Man"

"STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces"

Television movie "Mr. Monk's Last Case"

"Quiz Lady"

"Red, White and Royal Blue"

"Scoop"

"Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story"

Animated program "Blue Eye Samurai" "Bob’s Burgers" "Scavengers Reign"

"The Simpsons"

"X-Men ’97"

Directing drama Hiro Murai ("Mr. & Mrs. Smith")

Frederick E.O. Toye ("Shо̄gun") Saul Metzstein ("Slow Horses") Stephen Daldry (“The Crown”) Mimi Leder ("The Morning Show") Salli Richardson-Whitfield ("Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty")

Directing comedy Randall Einhorn ("Abbott Elementary")

Christopher Storer ("The Bear")

Ramy Youssef ("The Bear")

Guy Ritchie ("The Gentlemen") Lucia Aniello ("Hacks")

Mary Lou Belli ("The Ms. Pat Show")

Directing limited television or movie Weronika Tofilska ("Baby Reindeer")

Noah Hawley ("Fargo")

Gus Van Sant ("Feud: Capote vs. the Swans")

Millicent Shelton ("Lessons in Chemistry")

Steven Zaillian ("Ripley")

Issa López ("True Detective: Night Country")

Drama writing Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet ("Fallout") Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover ("Mr. & Mrs. Smith")

Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks ("Shōgun")

Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente ("Shōgun") Will Smith ("Slow Horses") Peter Morgan ("The Crown")

Comedy writing Quinta Brunson ("Abbott Elementary")

Joanna Calo and Christopher Storer ("The Bear") Meredith Scardino ("Girls5Eva")

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky ("Hacks") Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider ("The Other Two")

Jake Bender and Zach Dunn ("What We Do in the Shadows")

Limited television writing Richard Gadd ("Baby Reindeer") Charlie Brooker ("Black Mirror") Noah Hawley (“Fargo")

Ron Nyswaner ("Fellow Travelers")

Steven Zaillian ("Ripley")

Issa López ("True Detective: Night Country")

Cinematography for series Martin Ahlgren ("3 Body Problem") Christopher Ross ("Shōgun") Sam McCurdy ("Shōgun")

Sophia Olsson ("The Crown") Adriano Goldman ("The Crown")

Todd Banhazl ("Winning Time: The Rise of The Lakers Dynasty")