"Pass the torch": Progressive and moderate Democrats join forces in asking Biden to go

Democrats from California, Wisconsin, Texas and Illinois joined forces Friday to write a joint letter to President Joe Biden asking him to step down from the presidential race and “pass the torch to a new generation of Democratic leaders.”

The representatives acknowledge Biden’s accomplishments, noting his decades of “public service and patriotic leadership.” However, they argue that the best chance to defeat Donald Trump and ”save our democracy” would be to let someone else finish the job.

The lawmakers — Jared Huffman, D-Calif., Marc Veasey, D-Texas, Chuy Garcia, D-Ill., and Mark Pocan, D-Wis. — wrote that the widespread concerns regarding the president’s age and health are indeed warranted and worth taking seriously. They argue that, fairly or not, Biden will not be able to assuage concerns.

“We believe the most responsible and patriotic thing you can do in this moment is to step aside as our nominee while continuing to lead our party from the White House,” the letter states.

The union of these lawmakers is notable. Veasey, a moderate, is the first member of the Congressional Black Caucus to ask Biden to drop out of the race. Garcia, Huffman and Pocan are considered progressives, with the latter having previously served as co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., also issued a statement Friday urging Biden not to run for reelection, KOB News reported. The senator praised Biden for being “one of the most accomplished presidents in modern history,” and complimented him for his years of public service and leadership, but said it was time to go for the good of the country.

“The return of Donald Trump to the White House poses an existential danger to our democracy. We must defeat him in November, and we need a candidate who can do that,” Heinrich wrote.

Also Friday, Rep. Zoe Lofrgren, D-Calif., an ally of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., added her name to the list of 20-plus Democrats publicly calling on Biden to drop out.

In a letter addressed to Biden, she asked Biden to "allow another Democratic candidate to compete." If he decides not to, Lofgren said she would still support his candidacy.

"Unfortunately," she added, "I greatly doubt the outcome will be positive and our country will pay a dreadful price for that."