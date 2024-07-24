Fox News cut from Kamala Harris’ first campaign speech after she started bashing Trump

Fox News cut short its broadcast of Vice President Kamala Harris’ first campaign speech after she went after Donald Trump in front of cheering crowd of supporters in Wisconsin

Harris made her campaign trail debut in Milwaukee on Tuesday, redefining November’s election as a choice between “two different visions for our nation,” The Washington Post reported.

In her remarks, Harris noted she had experience prosecuting fraudsters and predators. "So hear me when I say I know Donald Trump's type," Harris told the crowd. “As Attorney General of California, I took on one of our country's largest for-profit colleges that was scamming students. Donald Trump ran a for-profit college that scammed students."

"As a prosecutor, I specialized in cases involving sexual abuse. Well, Trump was found liable for committing sexual abuse," the vice president added.

Just minutes after the speech began, Fox News cut the broadcast and returned to its anchors in-studio. Other networks including CNN and MSNBC broadcast the entire speech.

"Very little mention, John, of her accomplishments while vice president, while in the White House," Fox News host Sandra Smith said to her co-anchor John Roberts.

"Yeah, critics would say if she was to base a speech on her accomplishments in the White House, it would be a very short speech," he replied, adding that Harris is going to use the “prosecutor vs. felon” tactic as he rolled his eyes.

On Tuesday, Harris officially received enough support to clinch the Democratic nomination after President Joe Biden announced he was stepping aside from the campaign on Sunday. In a new Reuters/Ipsos poll, Harris now leads Trump by 2 points, which is within the margin of error.