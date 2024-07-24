Nephew claims Trump repeatedly used the N-word during angry tirade in new book

Former President Donald Trump said the N-word multiple times after his car was damaged, his nephew claimed in a new memoir.

In "All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way," Fred C. Trump III describes a scene from the 1970s where Trump was examining damage to his white Cadillac Eldorado convertible, which had a gash in the canvas roof. Trump looked at his nephew, who was a preteen at the time, and said ‘N—s,’ I recall him saying disgustedly. ‘Look what the n—s did,’” Trump III writes in the book, a copy of which was obtained by The Guardian.

Trump III, a New York real estate executive, claimed that his uncle didn’t actually see how the damage was done, but his mind went “straight to the place where people’s minds sometimes go when they face a fresh affront. Across the racial divide,” he reportedly wrote in the book.

The information comes just days after President Joe Biden stepped down as the Democratic nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris became the presumptive candidate, the first woman of color to do so.

Racist remarks are nothing new for Trump, with allegations of racism following him throughout his business and political career. A former producer recently claimed that a tape exists from his time on The Apprentice where he reportedly used the N-word.

In 2020, Trump III’s sister Mary Trump, shared similar reports of her uncle using racist language in her book "Too Much and Never Enough" and told the press that her uncle was “clearly racist.”

The publisher of Trump III’s memoir said the former president’s nephew chose to deliberately share his story close to November’s election, in the hopes that it could help “shape the decision of a nation.”