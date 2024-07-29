Olympics commentator dropped over sexist joke about Australian swimmers

A European TV and streaming company owned by Warner Bros. Discovery released a commentator for the Paris Olympics after he made an "inappropriate comment" about members of Australia's women's swimming team.

After a quartet of Australian swimmers won a gold medal in the women's 4x100 meter freestyle relay, Eurosport commentator Bob Ballard quipped that the reason the Olympians were late was because, “You know what women are like, hanging around, doing their makeup," per The Hollywood Reporter.

“Outrageous, Bob. Some of the men are doing that as well,” retorted Ballard's fellow commentator and former Olympian Lizzie Simmonds. A clip of the exchange quickly circulated online, leading Eurosport to quickly sever ties with Ballard.

“During a segment of Eurosport’s coverage [Sunday], commentator Bob Ballard made an inappropriate comment,” Eurosport said in a statement. “To that end, he has been removed from our commentary roster with immediate effect.”

Ballard took to X/Twitter in the aftermath, claiming it "was never my intention to upset or belittle anyone and, if I did, I apologize. I am a massive advocate of women’s sport. I shall miss the Eurosport team dearly and wish them all the best for the rest of the Olympics.”