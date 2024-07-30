Trump fumes on Truth Social at Fox News for airing Kamala Harris rally after showing brutal poll

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Fox News on Monday, complaining that the network aired messages from his political opponents.

Despite previously calling to move a proposed debate with Vice President Kamala Harris from ABC News to Fox News just last week, Trump took to Truth Social to complain about the network's coverage.

"Why is FoxNews putting on Crazy Kamala Harris Rallies? Why do they allow the perverts at the failed and disgraced Lincoln Project to advertise on FoxNews? Even Mr. Kellyanne Conway, a man so badly hurt and humiliated by his wife (she must have done some really NASTY things to him, because he is CRAZY!), is advertising on FoxNews. We have to WIN WITHOUT FOX!" Trump fumed, referring to longtime critic George Conway.

Trump also complained about the network after it reported new poll results showing a major shift in the race and shared multiple Truth Social posts targeting Harris. The poll, which was conducted between July 22 and 24, found Harris with a higher favorable rating than Trump in multiple key swing states, including Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.