"These were just little kids": Taylor Swift on fatal knife attack at Swift-themed dance class in UK

Taylor Swift has issued a statement following a fatal knife attack at a dance class that left three children dead in the United Kingdom.

On the musician's Instagram, she wrote, "The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock."

"The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders," Swift said. "These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families."

The dance and yoga class that highlighted Swift's music, resulted in a total of 11 others injured with five children and two adults in critical condition, The BBC reported. British police have arrested the 17-year-old suspect on suspicion of murder. It is undetermined what the motive for the attack was but the Merseyside Police said that they do not believe it is a terror-related incident.

British media have reported that Swift's fans have organized a fundraiser for the victims and their families. According to the JustGiving donation page, Swifties have currently raised £225,653 of the £13,000 goal from 14,372 supporters. The donations will be sent to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital to support "the families affected by the tragedy in Southport, and raising funeral funds for the three young Swifties who have tragically passed," the donation page stated.