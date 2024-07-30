"You don’t know about art or history": Jodie Sweetin on Olympics remarks like Candace Cameron Bure's

The Tanner sisters from "Full House" are bickering, and this time it's not about cereal or the TV remote.

Jodie Sweetin has responded after her TV sister and co-star Candace Cameron Bure said that a particular part of the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony served to "blaspheme and mock the Christian faith."

Conservatives like Bure, Rob Schneider, Elon Musk and House Speaker Mike Johnson all took issue with a tableau that featured drag performers, dancers and actors lined up against a long table. Later, French actor and singer Philippe Katerine descended onto the table from a giant silver food platter as the Greek god Dionysus. Right-wing critics said the performance mocked Leonardo da Vinci's most popular work, "The Last Supper."

In two Instagram stories, Sweetin seemingly made a dig at Bure. In one post, Sweetin wrote, "Tell me you don’t know about art or history without TELLING me you don’t know about art or history" with a video attached mocking people who misinterpreted the opening ceremony.

Also, to clear up the confusion with the performance, Sweetin explained in her Instagram story the history of the feast of Dionysus.

"The drag queens of the Olympics were re-creating the feast of Dionysus, not 'The Last Supper.' And even if you thought it was a Christian reference — what's the harm? Why is it a 'parody' and not a tribute? Can drag queens not be Christian too?" Sweetin stated.