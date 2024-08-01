"I'm thrilled": Trump brags about his "No. 1-selling mugshot" and beating Elvis and Frank Sinatra

At Wednesday's rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, former president Donald Trump argued that his mugshot — which he earned in 2023 after being booked at the Fulton Country Jail in Atlanta in a racketeering case filed by District Attorney Fani Willis — was the best-selling mugshot ever and rivaled those of two famous singers.

"I’m being indicted for you," Trump told his supporters. "Did you like my mugshot? Did you like the mugshot? My father’s looking down, my mother and father, they’re looking down because they’re definitely in heaven, they made heaven, they’re great. They’re looking down and saying, 'I can’t believe my son took a mugshot. This is unbelievable.'

"But it’s the No. 1-selling mugshot in history," the ex-president continued. "It beat Elvis! And it beat Frank Sinatra, did you know that? Frank Sinatra had a big one, did you know he got arrested for something? And I think Elvis had a fight at a gas station or something. But Elvis was one, Frank Sinatra was two, and I’m proud to admit and I’m proud to tell you that you have made mine bigger than both of them by a lot. It’s the biggest-selling mugshot ever, and I still haven’t figured out whether or not I’m happy about it. I’m not sure. In one way I’m thrilled, in another way I’m not sure I like it."

Trump made a similar comment last week in Atlanta, where he attended a Black Americans for Trump event and suggested that his indictment and mugshot led to an increase in support from Black and Hispanic communities. "But since this has happened, like the mugshot, the mugshot is the best," he claimed. "It just beat Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra by a lot. By the way, beat it by a lot. But that’s the No. 1 mugshot of all time."