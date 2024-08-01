Measles case tracked to LAX, with possible exposures in Southern California

Recent travelers through Southern California are being alerted to possible measles exposure, according to a Thursday report from Los Angeles' KTLA 5 news — and those exposed could be at risk of developing the illness. California health officials have traced the instance to a passenger on Norse Atlantic Airways flight Z0711, which arrived at the Tom Bradley International Terminal of LAX at about 2:15 p.m. on July 26. The Los Angeles Department of Public Health said the person then traveled to Orange County.

“The Orange County Healthcare Agency is investigating additional exposure sites in Orange County,” the department said in a Thursday news release.

Health officials told the outlet that travelers who were in either the Tom Bradley International Terminal or Terminal B, between 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on July 26 are at risk of developing measles. Passengers on the affected flight who may have been exposed will be notified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via the passengers' local departments of health. Those who believe they may be at risk are advised to confirm their measles vaccination status. Those who have not been vaccinated nor had measles in the past are advised to remain alert for symptoms of infection including rash and fever, and to contact their doctor if signs emerge.

Public health officials said that — among persons who may have been exposed — if no symptoms appear by Aug. 16 (21 days from exposure), the individual is no longer at risk for measles.