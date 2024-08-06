Former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis agrees to cooperate in Arizona "fake electors" case

Former Donald Trump attorney Jenna Ellis agreed to cooperate with prosecutors Monday by testifying against her co-defendants in the Arizona fake electors case. In return, the charges filed against her by state Attorney General Kris Mayes will be dropped, Forbes reported.

Ellis is part of a group of eleven fake electors who plotted to cast false votes for Trump in 2020 and and the first of the 18 defendants to cooperate with the AG’s office.

In the indictment, a grand jury alleged that Trump’s one-time attorney, along with her co-defendants, made false claims of election fraud in Arizona while encouraging lawmakers in the state to change the outcome of the presidential election.

Ellis — who was indicted on charges of conspiracy, forgery, and fraudulent schemes and artifices — agreed to “provide truthful information” to and “testify completely and truthfully” in the case in exchange for all her nine felony counts being dropped, Axios reported.

"​​This agreement represents a significant step forward in our case," Mayes said in a statement, per Axios. "I am grateful to Ms. Ellis for her cooperation with our investigation and prosecution. Her insights are invaluable and will greatly aid the State in proving its case in court."

Ellis can be charged again if Mayes' office determines she is not providing truthful testimony in accordance with the agreement.