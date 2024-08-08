Former Trump aide Stephen Miller spouts conspiracy theory about Kamala Harris and human trafficking

Stephen Miller, a former Trump White House aide who now campaigns against "anti-white" discrimination, leveled a bizarre and false charge against Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, telling MSNBC’s Ari Melber that she was effectively leading a child trafficking ring.

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the number one traffickers of children, girls, into sex slavery on planet Earth. How many people are in jail for that?” Miller said with a raised voice, expressing his frustration with the number of “innocent” Republicans and Trump supporters he felt were unjustly put in jail — a reference to the hundreds of people convicted for assaulting police and the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Miller, who was a senior policy advisor and White House director of speech-writing under President Donald Trump, made the assertion when asked about his own rule in trying to subvert the 2020 election.

Miller was instrumental in spreading conspiracy theories about voter fraud in 2021, falsely claiming, without evidence, that Trump would have won New Hampshire if "thousands" of illegal voters had not been bused there. The former aide has also been identified as a key player in advising Project 2025 through an advisory group he started called America First Legal, CNN reported. That group has led the charge against affirmative action programs and race-based admissions at universities, which it claims discriminate against white people.

The far-right narrative that Democrats are involved in sex trafficking is not a new one. The sweeping conspiracy theory known as QAnon, which Trump himself has repeatedly boosted, has long asserted that the former president and Republican nominee was secretly fighting a cabal of child sex predators comprised of Democrats and Hollywood elites, Reuters reported.

In his appearance Wednesday, Miller portrayed his own effort to overthrown an election as patriotism, claiming that the real threat to democracy is the legal consequences that some of his allies are facing for trying to throw out President Joe Biden's 81 million votes.

“The weaponization of government is the beginning of the end of American democracy and every one of your viewers and listeners should understand — when you have a country where you can throw people in jail for violation of misinformation, for engaging in free speech, for engaging in good legal advice, for challenging illegitimate election results, you’re not a free country anymore,” Miller said.