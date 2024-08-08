Harris campaign appeals to Latino voters in new battleground ad campaign

Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s debut ad as the Democratic ticket — titled “Determination” — was released Wednesday and targets Latino voters, emphasize Harris' own background as the child of immigrants.

The minute-long video showed features photos and clips of the vice president, including as a child, sharing the story of how Harris went “from working in McDonald’s to prosecutor, state Attorney General, U.S. Senator, and our Vice President — in only one generation.” Harris' mother is originally from India while her father was born in Jamaica.

In a press release, the Harris-Walz campaign explained that the ad is “part of a historic, two-week, seven-figure paid media blitz targeting Latino voters." It is scheduled to run in both English and Spanish in battleground states.

“As the daughter of an immigrant mother, like our community, Vice President Harris knows the power of determination,” Harris-Walz campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz said in a statement. “Vice President Harris will use that same determination to beat Donald Trump, who is proudly running on an anti-Latino platform that demonizes immigrants, raises costs, and would make our communities less safe.”