Harris speaks briefly to reporters and reveals plans for a full interview soon

Departing a rally in Michigan on Thursday, Kamala Harris spoke briefly to reporters on the tarmac, saying she hopes to schedule her first full interview as the Democratic nominee for president soon.

Harris, who’s had to bring together a campaign and select a running mate on an unprecedentedly tight timetable, hadn’t answered press questions before making time on the Michigan runway, but it made a statement, following JD Vance's attempt to diss her for ignoring the press just one day prior.

On Wednesday, Vance walked to confront pool reporters outside Harris' plane, making mention of her lack of press spots thus far.

“I’ve talked to my team. I want us to get an interview scheduled before the end of the month,” Harris said outside Air Force Two, per the Hill.

En route to Arizona to continue a streak of rallies in key swing states alongside running mate Tim Walz, Harris defended Walz when asked about Senator Vance’s attacks on his National Guard service record.

“I praise anyone who has presented themselves to serve our country. And I think that we all should,” Harris said.

Among other topics, Harris fielded questions on the presidential debate on ABC, which Trump had previously backed out of, before misspeaking during a press conference and ultimately confirming his attendance via a statement.

“I’m glad that he’s finally agreed to a debate on September 10th. I’m looking forward to it,” Harris said. “I hope he shows up.”