"Really, THAT song?": Celine Dion calls out Trump for using her "Titanic" song at rally

Singer Celine Dion called out former President Donald Trump over the weekend for using footage of one of her hit songs at his campaign rallies without obtaining her permission.

Dion on Saturday posted on Instagram after videos of the song being played at the rally circulated on social media.

"Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing “My Heart Will Go On” at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign rally in Montana," the post said.

"In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use," the statement added, before concluding, "…And really, THAT song?"

The hit notably won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1998, after serving as the central song for the soundtrack of James Cameron's 1997 film, "Titanic."

As noted by The Wrap, this was not the first time that the former president has crossed paths — politically speaking — with the French Canadian star. Trump reportedly asked Dion to perform at his presidential inauguration in 2016, which she rejected. Trump's inauguration instead featured performances from Toby Keith, Lee Greenwood, and 3 Doors Down.