RFK Jr. kicked off New York ballot after judge says he lied about his residency

A judge ruled Monday that independent candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. falsely claimed New York residency on his nominating petition, disqualifying him from appearing on the state's general election ballot, Axios reported.

The ruling by Judge Christina Ryba, which may still be appealed, could spur a ripple of legal challenges to Kennedy’s ballot access in other states. The ruling is expected to be appealed by the Aug. 15 deadline

In her decision, Judge Ryba wrote that Kennedy, who currently resides in California, claimed a Westchester, New York address as his “place of residence." She concluded that the independent candidate had no intention of returning to the state but rather used the address for political gain, CBS News reported.

"The overwhelming credible evidence introduced at trial established that Kennedy's connections with the [New York] address existed only on paper and were maintained for the sole purpose of maintaining his voter registration and political standing in the State of New York," Ryba wrote.

The ruling comes after Kennedy testified in court last week that he considered New York his home since his childhood and planned to return, claiming he only temporarily moved to California in 2014, as he explained it, to live with his wife. He is currently renting a room from a woman, Barbara Moss, in her home in New York City, according to CBS News.

Moss, who owns her home, testified that Kennedy paid her $500 a month for a room, adding that he has only spent one night at the residence since she first received a rental payment from him in May.