Trump warns that if Kamala Harris wins, "everybody gets health care"

Former President Donald Trump falsely accused Vice President Kamala Harris of wanting to create a "communist system" in which "everybody gets health care."

During his press conference at his golf club in Bedminister, New Jersey, the GOP presidential candidate warned against what he described as the dangers of his opponent. A Harris’ spokesperson told NBC News “The VP will not push single payer as president.”

The reality of the situation is more murky. So far in the 2024 presidential race, neither candidate has clearly outlined their healthcare policies. Medicare for All, a system that gained much traction in 2020 under the support of progressive Democrats like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., lost some of its momentum when President Joe Biden took office, CNN reported.

Instead, Biden campaigned on improving the Affordable Care Act, which Harris has supported as vice president. Still, Trump maintained that Harris “cosponsored legislation to abolish very popular private health insurance, which 150 [million] Americans rely on, dumping everyone onto inferior socialist government-run health care systems with rationing and deadly wait times, while massively raising your taxes. She wants to take away your private health care.”

“It’s the best health care in the world,” he continued and added: “You’re all going to be thrown into a communist system. You’re going to be thrown into a system where everybody gets health care.”

On the flip side, Trump claimed that the liberal side won’t share the full story on a universal health care system. “You wait for your doctor, like 10 months, 12 months, 11 months, you gotta see some of these plans, how they work in other countries, it’s disgraceful," he said.

Trump's attack on Harris remained constant throughout his speech. “I think I’m entitled to personal attacks. I don’t have a lot of respect for her,” Trump said, Politico reported.