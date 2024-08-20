DNC crowd chants “lock him up” as Hillary Clinton blasts Trump's felony convictions

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton smiled and nodded as the crowd at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago chanted “lock him up,” on Monday, when she called out former President Donald Trump's felony convictions.

The chant is a spin on the former president’s “lock her up,” catchphrase during his 2016 campaign events, that he frequently exploited to attack his opponent’s record back when he promised to put her in prison over her use of a private email server in office.

Clinton during her speech at the United Center brought up Trump’s conviction on 34 felony charges earlier this year.

While she tried not to immediately respond to the symphony of “lock him up,” — following her mocking comments about Trump falling asleep during his Manhattan trials — and talk over the three-beat chant, the crowd only got louder and so she gave in —she stood at the podium silently smiling.

“As a prosecutor, Kamala locked up murderers and drug traffickers. She will never rest in defense of our freedom and safety,” Clinton said. “Donald Trump fell asleep at his own trial and when he woke up, he made his own kind of history—the first person to run for president with 34 felony convictions.”

Although the former first lady lost to Trump in 2016, the crowd greeted her remarks about Harris’s historic candidacy with cheers.

"The future is here," Clinton said. "I wish my mother and Kamala’s mother could see us. This is our time, America. This is when we stand up. This is when we break through!"

Her remarks prompted Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, to mouth “wow,” and for his wife, Gwen, to tear up.