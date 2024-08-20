"Mind-blowing": Maya Rudolph on what it means to have played Kamala Harris on "SNL"

Longtime "Saturday Night Live" personality Maya Rudolph may be slated to reprise her infamous character parodying Vice President Kamala Harris, just in time for the thick of election season.

During a recent appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," guest host RuPaul asked Rudolph if "Kamala" would be making a return to the popular sketch comedy series.

"Interesting that you brought this up, because no one has asked me," Rudolph jested. "I've never experienced something like this in any of the work I've done. This has been such a tremendous, exciting time for me that feels so much bigger than me or anything I've ever done. I've played her on the show before, but the minute it was announced that she was running I think I was home watching 'The Bear' and it was announced that I'd confirmed doing 'SNL.' I was like, 'I did what?' Everybody's just ready for it!"

Rudolph in 2020 won an Emmy Award for her portrayal of the Vice President, who is now the Democratic nominee in the 2024 presidential election.

"I would never have believed you if you'd said one day you're going to be playing the presidential candidate. To think that I had anything to do with this by association is mind-blowing," Rudolph told RuPaul. "I spent so many years on 'SNL' watching other people play presidential candidates and thinking there's no one that resembles me in the race. To think that we're here now, and to think that I'd ever be close by association, is incredible."

Regarding whether she would indeed return as Harris, Rudolph said, "I mean, I don't know. We'll see!"