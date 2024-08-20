"Two-bit union buster": Fired-up AOC says "Trump would sell this country for a dollar”

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., didn’t hold back during her speech at the Democratic National Convention on Monday, simultaneously offering her full endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris and blasting Donald Trump as a “two-bit union buster."

The congresswoman, who was greeted with cheers, “ AOC! AOC!” ensured the convention crowd that Harris will be a voice for working Americans, unlike the former president.

“America, when we knock on our neighbor’s door, organize our communities, and elect Kamala Harris to the presidency on November 5, we will send a loud message that the people of this nation will not go back,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “We choose a new path and open the door to a new day: one that is for the people and by the people.”

Ocasio-Cortez — who has been one of the few on the left to be critical of the Biden administration's handling of the Gaza war — claimed the vice president was “working tirelessly to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza.”

Ocasio-Cortez recalled how prior to her rise to Congress when she defeated a 10-term Democratic incumbent in 2018, she worked as a bartender and waitress for six years.

“Chicago, we have to help her win because we know that Donald Trump would sell this country for a dollar if it meant lining his own pockets and greasing the palms of his Wall Street friends,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “I, for one, am tired of hearing about how a two-bit union buster thinks of himself as more of a patriot than the woman who fights every single day to lift working people out from under the boots of greed trampling on our way of life.”