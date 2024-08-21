"That is really going to stick in Donald Trump's craw": Democratic convention ratings outpace RNC

The first night of the Democratic National Convention drew in an average of 20 million viewers across 13 networks, exceeding the 18.1 million who watched the Republican convention's first night last month, according to Nielsen. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that this year's DNC numbers also passes the 2020 edition's first night, which drew 19.75 million viewers even as COVID-19 forced people to remain at home and cable TV had far more subscribers. But this year's convention watchers also fell short of the 25.95 million who tuned in in 2016.

This news is unlikely to please former President Donald Trump, who has been pressing allies for their foresight on whether Vice President Kamala Harris' nomination speech will draw more viewers than his own. While viewership fluctuated for the RNC across different nights (14.8 million in the second day, 18 million on the third and 25.4 million on the fourth), the DNC will likely see similar variations that will peak during Harris' final appearance.

"For a man who thinks ratings are more important than anything, that is really going to stick in Donald Trump's craw," said former Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace to a laughing CNN panel.

The RNC's first-night lineup included several of Trump's former running mate prospects, including Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Florida, as well as Teamsters union president Sean O'Brien. The DNC's first night featured speeches by more household-familiar names like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., former 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton and President Joe Biden, who delivered an emotional farewell after fifty years in national politics.