"Who's gonna tell him?": Michelle Obama tells Trump presidency might be "one of those Black jobs"

Former first lady Michelle Obama had the crowd erupting in cheers during her speech at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night as she skewered former President Donald Trump.

Obama during the speech referenced Trump’s comment from the Presidential debate in June, when he said immigrants are taking “Black jobs.”

“I want to know, who’s gonna tell him that the job he’s currently seeking might just be one of those Black jobs?” Obama said, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Obama recounted how Trump, who pushed racist birther claims for years, “did everything in his power” to make Americans feel threatened by her and her husband, Barack Obama, while they were in the White House.

“See, his limited, narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hard-working, highly educated successful people who happen to be Black,” she said.

Throughout her speech, Obama slammed Trump’s demeanor and policy stances, saying he spreads “ugly, misogynistic, racist lies as a substitute for real ideas.” The former first lady then contrasted Trump’s rise to politics with the Democratic nominee’s Kamala Harris, whom she praised for her “laughter and light.”

“Kamala has shown her allegiance to this nation, not by spewing anger and bitterness, but by living a life of service and always pushing the doors of opportunity open to others,” she said. “She understands that most of us will never be afforded the grace of failing forward. We will never benefit from the affirmative action of generational wealth.”

“Kamala Harris is more than ready for this moment,” Obama told the crowd in Chicago.