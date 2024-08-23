Michelle Obama shames right-wingers like Ann Coulter for "mocking" Tim Walz's son Gus

Republicans and Democrats clapped back at right-wingers like Ann Coulter for attacking Gov. Tim Walz’s s 17-year-old son Gus after his emotional reaction to his father's Democratic National Convention speech.

“Hope, Gus, and Gwen – you are my entire world, and I love you," Walz said to cap off his speech. Gus Walz rose from his seat snuggled in between his family who were all in tears and said, beaming at the vice president candidate, “That’s my dad.”

Some right-wingers attacked the teen, who is neurodivergent and has a nonverbal learning disorder and ADHD.

Coulter, in a tweet that has since been deleted, posted an image of Gus Walz crying, writing, "Talk about weird..."

Coulter ultimately removed the post without apologizing, writing:: “I took it down as soon as someone told me he’s austistc [sic],” she said, misspelling the diagnosis, “but it’s Democrats who go around calling everyone weird thinking it’s hilariously funny.”

Former first lady Michelle Obama took a subtle jab at Gus' critics as she praised his emotional response.

“I was touched to see Gus Walz’s joy when his dad @Tim_Walz took the stage last night,” Obama wrote while Kamala Harris was accepting her party’s nomination for president at the DNC. “Thankful for you showing us all what real love looks like, Gus.”

“Let’s be a nation that embraces this kind of warmth and vulnerability, instead of making fun or mocking it. We could all use some of Gus’s example in our own lives,” she added.

Some on the right also condemned the attacks, including Rep. Marc Molinaro, R-N.Y.

“I may not agree with [Walz's] prescription for America's challenges - but I've always believed in shielding our children from attack," he wrote. "His son Gus, our kids - neurodivergent and of all abilities - ought to be celebrated and supported. I've done it my whole career and will continue to push for everyone to #ThinkDIFFERENTLY."

"The View" host Ana Navarro blasted the attacks at Walz as “cruel,” “inhumane,” “disgusting,” "unacceptable" and “un-American."

“Just before coming here, I was at brunch with Gwen Walz, the wife of Tim Walz, the vice presidential nominee,” she said in a clip flagged by Mediaite. “And you could see the emotion she has of the attacks that are going on against her teen son, who’s got special needs. There are many Republicans, many Trump Republicans out on social media taking horrible attacks on a kid who had a beautiful moment of authentic pride and love for his father yesterday and got emotional."