Kamala Harris brings in over $540 million in donations, breaking fundraising record, campaign says

Kamala Harris’ campaign has raised $540 million since it launched in July, her campaign announced on Sunday.

The vice president's campaign manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, wrote in a memo that the money raised is “the most for any presidential campaign ever.” Of the total raised, $82 million was donated during the Democratic National Convention last week.

“Just before Vice President Harris’ acceptance speech Thursday night, we officially crossed the $500 million mark,” O’Malley Dillon wrote in the memo.

This is one of several fundraising records broken by Harris’ campaign since President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential election in July. In the first 24 hours of launching her own bid, Harris raised $81 million, which her campaign said was the highest such fundraising haul ever raised by a presidential candidate.

Though the official numbers cannot be confirmed until the campaign files its next campaign finance report, the Harris campaign says that the stated sum points to an enthusiasm for the Democratic candidate “spreading far and wide throughout the battleground states that will decide this election.”

Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will look to build on their momentum from the DNC this week as they head out on a bus tour of Georgia, a key battleground state.

While Harris presently enjoys a narrow lead in most national polls, surveys suggest it remains a close race in several swing states. According to a New York Times/Sienna College poll from before the convention, Harris leads Trump in Arizona and North Carolina, while Trump leads Harris in Nevada and Georgia.