"Don't f**k s**t up": Quentin Tarantino's advice to Kamala Harris on her presidential campaign

Oscar-winning filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has some advice for Vice President Kamala Harris' run for the presidency: stop doing interviews with the press.

In a conversation with Bill Maher on the comedian and host's YouTube show "Club Random" about how Harris has avoided interviews with the media, Maher said he thought Harris should have a dialogue with him and other independent voters. However, the "Pulp Fiction" and "Django Unchained" filmmaker disagreed. Tarantino stated that Harris should continue to avoid interviews because of her late-stage entry into the race.

Tarantino said, "I’m going to vote for her f**king anyway no matter what she says in the stupid f**king interview, so don’t f**k s**t up.

"There’s nothing you said that isn’t right. There’s definitely nothing you said that isn’t right in a normal election cycle. Irrefutably right in a normal election cycle where you have a year to set your case," Tarantino continued.

"I think, it’s all about winning the f***ing election. The easiest path to winning the election is . . . Look, you can talk about maybe she should have had more guts about this or that or the other, but we’re the f**king president," Tarantino said. "And Trump’s not the president, and we’re the f**king president, and now it’s going to be about this. This is about f**king winning."

In the past, Republican nominee Donald Trump has made unsavory comments about the director, tweeting in 2013, “'Django Unchained' is the most racist movie I have ever seen, it sucked!”

Moreover, Tarantino has been a vocal Trump opponent, endorsing Hillary Clinton in 2015 and calling Trump's plans to ban Muslims from entering the U.S. "ridiculous" on the red carpet for the premiere of his film "The Hateful Eight."