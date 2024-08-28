"Hoax" and "witch hunt": Trump responds as usual to Jack Smith's latest indictment

Donald Trump went on an explosive Truth Social rant Monday night after he was re-indicted by special counsel Jack for attempting to overturn the 2020 election results.

In a slew of posts, Trump wrote that the superseding indictment was an “act of desperation to resurrect a dead Witch Hunt,” claiming he was being subjected to the justice of “third world countries” and “Banana Republics.”

“This is merely an attempt to interfere with the election, and distract the American People from the catastrophes Kamala Harris has inflicted on our Nation,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The new 36-page filing came after a Supreme Court ruling that granted Trump presumptive immunity for "official acts." It contains the same four counts against Trump as the original indictment, but it also eliminates a section accusing Trump of weaponizing the Department of Justice after the Supreme Court ruled Trump’s directions to the DOJ were not prosecutable offenses.

The new indictment also drops all mentions of “co-conspirator 4,” who has previously been reported as Jeffrey Clark, a former Trump-appointed Department of Justice official.

In his Truth Social rant, Trump baselessly accused the White House of orchestrating the case against him.

“This ridiculous political HOAX, which most thought was already won by me, comes right out of the White House and DOJ, and is being pushed by Kamala Harris and Crooked Joe Biden against their political opponent, ME,” Trump wrote.