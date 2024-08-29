A Republican donor's lament: "Is Trump Trying to Lose?"

Republican donor Eric Levine is not too pleased by former President Donald Trump’s decision to welcome aboard Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, asking in an email sent to allies, “Is Trump Trying to Lose?” RawStory reported.

Levine, who had supported the campaign of former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, urged Trump to focus on the “middle” instead of "seeking and coveting the endorsement of fringe candidates with fringe policy positions that offend most Republicans and Independents."

The wealthy New York conservative condemned the former president for embracing “anti-vax kook” Kennedy, who he claimed “sees conspiracies behind every tree and under every bed,” and Gabbard, the “former vice-chair of the DNC and co-chair of the 2016 Bernie Sanders for President campaign.”

Levine serves on the board of directors for the Republican Jewish Coalition, which has raised more than $2.8 million for Trump's campaign, The Independent reported.

In the email, made public Wednesday by Jewish Insider reporter Matthew Kassel, the GOP donor warned Trump that he risked alienating himself from more traditional Republicans by welcoming two former Democrats.

Levine lamented that Trump is not more disciplined, claiming that Vice President Kamala Harris could be "easily exposed" if he chose to focus "on policy and records." Instead, the former president appears “laser focused on narrowing his base rather than expanding it.”

"It is hard to imagine a more self-destructive announcement," Levine wrote. Addressing the GOP candidate, the donor added that if Trump doesn’t “fight for the middle,” he “will forever be known from this day forward as the ‘Former President.’”