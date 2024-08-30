"Rigged and worthless": Trump trashes Fox News over poll that shows Harris leading in swing states

Donald Trump is lashing out at Fox News over its latest polls that show him losing to Vice President Kamala Harris in key battleground states.

In a post on Truth Social, the former president fumed that the recent polls are “rigged and worthless.” Those polls, conducted Aug. 23-26, show Harris beating Trump in Arizona by 1 point and by 2 points in Nevada and Georgia, while being down by just 1 point in North Carolina, a state the former president won in 2016 and 2020.

Trump supporters his attack with attached an internal campaign memo that asserted that Fox News' polling has been inaccurate in the past, including in 2020, when it underestimated Trump's support in some swing states.

While it is true that Fox News' polling was off in 2020, it is also true that President Joe Biden did in fact win three of the four states that its surveys showed him winning. It should be noted that even though Harris appears to be in the lead in many key states, the race is still very tight and her leads are within the margin of error.

Fox's polling is consistent with other recent surveys. Bloomberg released their own swing state polling this week with similar results, showing Harris has a 2 point lead among registered voters across seven swing states. According to Bloomber, Harris leads by 4 points in Pennsylvania, 8 points in Wisconsin, 2 points in North Carolina, 3 points in Michigan, 4 points in Nevada, 2 points in Georgia, and 1 point in Arizona.

