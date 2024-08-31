Man tased after climbing into press area of Trump rally in Pennsylvania

A man was tased by police after attempting to enter the press area of a Donald Trump rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania on Friday.

The failed storming of the press corral came after Trump criticized CNN’s interview with Kamala Harris as overly deferential, according to the Associated Press. In a video shared by CBS News’ Taureen Small, the man can be seen climbing the riser before being pulled down by a gaggle of sheriff’s deputies.

In the clip, Trump supporters can be heard jeering the man, with one attendee shouting, “Cut his head off.” Attendees also cheered when police escorted the man away, leading the president to remark from the stage “Is there anywhere that’s more fun to be than a Trump rally?”

Trump’s comments follow his campaign’s line of attack against the interview, which drew 6 million viewers to the cable news outlet. Senior campaign adviser Jason Miller told Newsmax earlier this week that Harris didn’t “look presidential.”

“There's a certain threshold that you have to meet,” he said. “Can you lead this country? Other candidates in the past have had it. I don't see that with Kamala Harris.”

The former president’s speech was full of inflammatory language directed at Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. He repeatedly referred to the vice president as “Comrade Kamala” and told attendees that she wants to “outlaw your car and truck and force you to buy electric vehicles” as part of a “radical left war on Pennsylvania.”

Trump worked blue at certain points throughout the rally, which was held less than 80 miles from the site of a rally where he was nearly assassinated in July. He told the crowd that “every place [Harris] has touched has turned to s**t.”

