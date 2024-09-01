COMMENTARY

Kamala Harris' dodging threatens to damage her campaign

In CNN interview, Harris dodged Gaza genocide and damaged her election prospects

By Norman Solomon

Contributing Writer

Published September 1, 2024 5:45AM (EDT)

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a moderated conversation with former Trump administration national security official Olivia Troye and former Republican voter Amanda Stratton on July 17, 2024 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. (Chris duMond/Getty Images)
US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a moderated conversation with former Trump administration national security official Olivia Troye and former Republican voter Amanda Stratton on July 17, 2024 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. (Chris duMond/Getty Images)

By Norman Solomon

Norman Solomon is co-founder of RootsAction and founding director of the Institute for Public Accuracy. He is the author of many books, including "War Made Easy: How Presidents and Pundits Keep Spinning Us to Death." His latest book, "War Made Invisible: How America Hides the Human Toll of Its Military Machine," was published in June 2023.

MORE FROM Norman Solomon

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Cnn Commentary Dana Bash Elections Gaza Kamala Harris