"I will not see you for an incredibly long time": Adele announces lengthy hiatus

Adele will be saying goodbye to performing soon . . .

The British singer announced she will be going on a hiatus from performing after she finishes her Las Vegas residency in November. During the final night of her monthlong residency in Munich, Germany, the singer told her fans that she only has "10 shows to do" in Las Vegas, Entertainment Weekly reported. Her stint in Las Vegas will finish out years of performing her album "30" and her other albums. She said, "But after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time. And I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break.”

She continued, "I'm not the most comfortable performer. I know that, but I am very comfortably good at it, and I really enjoyed performing for nearly three years now, which is the longest I've ever done, and probably the longest I would ever do."

The singer's Munich residency was supposed to bookend her Las Vegas residency but Adele was forced to postpone her Vegas dates after falling ill for months. The residency began in November 2022 spanning over 100 live shows.

“I just need a rest," the singer said on the verge of tears. "I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself, and I want to live it now . . . I will remember these shows for eternity because they have been spectacular."