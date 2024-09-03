Harris campaign and DNC providing $25 million to support down-ballot Democratic candidates

The Democratic National Committee and Kamala Harris’ campaign announced Tuesday that a historic $25 million will be dispatched to support down-ballot Democrats.

The top of the ticket has never sent this much money in past election years. The funding partly reflects the Harris campaign’s record fundraising efforts since she became the Democratic nominee, Politico reported.

The size of the contribution also shows that the Democratic Party recognizes the importance of this year’s down-ballot races, with control of the House and Senate at stake. It comes after warnings that some races were being neglected as donors focused on giving to Harris' presidential campaign.

The funds provided by the Harris campaign and DNC will boost down-ballot races by jointly providing $20 million to committees backing House and Senate candidates, while another $2.5 million goes to a national Democratic group backing state legislative candidates. Groups supporting gubernatorial and attorney general candidates will also receive $1 million each.

“The vice president believes that this race is about mobilizing the entire country, in races at every level, to fight for our freedoms and our economic opportunity,” Harris campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement, Politico reported. “That’s why the vice president has made the decision to invest a historic sum into electing Democrats up and down the ballot.”