Kamala Harris draws cheers for response to audience member who shouted Trump is "going to jail"

Vice President Kamala Harris, who has framed her campaign for president as “the prosecutor vs. the felon,” drew cheers for her response to an audience member who called out former President Donald Trump's legal woes during a Labor Day campaign rally in Pittsburgh on Monday.

The vice president was telling her supporters about how the former president is “trying to pull us backward, including back to a time before workers had the freedom to organize,” when an audience member shouted out “he’s going to jail."

“Well, the courts will handle that and we will handle November. How about that?” Harris replied.

She added, amidst cheers: “We’ll handle November. Let the courts handle the other thing. But we’re not going back.”

Harris supporters during a rally last month in Wisconsin chanted "lock him up," prompting the veep to issue a similar message.

“Well, hold on, hold on, hold on,” she said at the time. “You know what? Here, hold on. Here’s the thing, the courts are going to handle that part of it. We’re going to beat him in November.”