Travis Kelce's team has set the record straight regarding rumors that the NFL player has a public relations plan in place to break up with his pop star girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Full Scope PR, which represents the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, refuted claims of any sort of breakup contract, telling The Daily Mail — which first reported on the seemingly phony strategy by publishing photos of the supposed documents from social media — that the photos were "entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorized by this agency." The Daily Mail alleged that the photos had come from a Reddit thread, which now appears to have been scrubbed. The images shared by the outlet were labeled, "comprehensive media plan for Travis Kelce's public relations following breakup with Taylor Swift," included a template for a breakup statement, and even indicated that the planned split would be made public on Sept. 28. The false documents make the entire relationship appear to be manufactured.

"We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents," said a representative for Full Scope PR.

Kelce and Swift have been linked since last September, with the singer confirming their relationship when she appeared at the Chiefs' home game in Missouri.